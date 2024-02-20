New Music Video: “Let’s Hurt Tonight” by OneRepublic

OneRepublic has released the official music video for their new single “Let’s Hurt Tonight”. Although this single came out a month or so ago, OneRepublic took a long time to release the video but nevertheless it’s finally here. The song “Let’s Hurt Tonight” is taken from OneRepublic’s fourth studio album titled “On My My”.

David Frankel directed this music video. The video is a performance video where you don’t see any plot or a story. However, the video does the magic as it is about energy and passion, something that’s easy to portray using a perfomrance video concept instead of a proper storyline video.

In the music video, you see Ryan Redder along with his bandmates performing the single “Let’s Hurt Tonight” on a rooftop. You will love the passion in this music video. Be sure to watch it and leave your comments below. I’m sure there is something you will enjoy in this video.

Watch “Let’s Hurt Tonight” by OneRepublic