Listen to the 21 Savage’s Song, “Out for the Night-Part 2” Featuring Travis Scott.

The American rapper, “21 Savage” has just released his second studio album titled, “I am > I was” on 21st of December. The album is a project of 15 songs and has number of guest appearances on it including, “City Girls”, “Post Malone”, “Childish Gambino” and some others.

So, what I am saying is that how could you stop 21 Savage? He has come up again with a new song titled, “Out for the Night- Part 2” featuring Travis Scott.

The original song appeared on his recently released album and this new is a sequel to the original. It was co- written by 21 Savage and Travis Scott with”Kid Hazel” and “Carlos Santana”.

The new song, “Out for the Night- Part 2” will appear on the 21 Savage’s recently released album’s deluxe edition. What’s new? The American rapper, Travis Scott has added a new verse in the song.

The song reminds us of the Santana’s “Samba Pa Ti”. Enjoy!

Listen to the 21 Savage and Travis Scott’s Collaboration, “Out for the Night-Part 2”: