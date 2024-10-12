Exclusive Lyrics Of Gabi Sklar’s New Single “Liberteens”

If you are in your sixteens or about to be, this song could relate to you more than anything right now. Gabi Sklar is to premier her new single called ‘Liberteens’ today on digital media platform. Don’t let Sklar’s young age deceive you. She has written much more mature songs as ‘LA Changes You’ as well.

Check Out Liberteens Lyrics Here

Your best friend stole your parents’ fancy valley wine

Now she’s lip lockin your last Valentine

Moves her body till the speakers die

dancing on tables

let’s hit rewind

[Pre-Chorus]

Standin on a red r8

then she says that she’s Audi

cause this party’s lame

we are kids of the 90’s

prone to get a little rowdy

forever is today

[Chorus]

Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen

smoking pot

Liberteens

letting go of routine

Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen

take a shot

cause a scene

cause you’re feelin like a queen

Sixteen, sweet sixteen

Sixteen

[Verse 2]

That one kid got pushed into the pool again

fightin for a girl

it’s a battle that he’ll never win

cops come we’re escaping through the garden trim

neighbor’s press charges

mom says where the hell you’ve been

[Pre-Chorus]

Standin on a red r8

then she says that she’s Audi

cause this party’s lame

we are kids of the 90’s

prone to get a little rowdy

forever is today

[Chorus]

Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen

smoking pot

Liberteens

letting go of routine

Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen

take a shot

cause a scene

cause you’re feelin like a queen

Sixteen, sweet sixteen

Sixteen

[Bridge]

Boys and girls all rooting for the same campaign

these are the times of our lives

raise your champagne

Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen

smoking pot

Liberteens

letting go of routine

[Chorus]

Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen

smoking pot

Liberteens

letting go of routine

Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen

take a shot

cause a scene

cause you’re feelin like a queen

Sixteen, sweet sixteen

Sixteen

Sixteen, sweet sixteen

Sixteen