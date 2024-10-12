Exclusive Lyrics Of Gabi Sklar’s New Single “Liberteens”

If you are in your sixteens or about to be, this song could relate to you more than anything right now. Gabi Sklar is to premier her new single called ‘Liberteens’ today on digital media platform. Don’t let Sklar’s young age deceive you. She has written much more mature songs as ‘LA Changes You’ as well.
Check Out Liberteens Lyrics Here
Your best friend stole your parents’ fancy valley wine
Now she’s lip lockin your last Valentine
Moves her body till the speakers die
dancing on tables
let’s hit rewind
[Pre-Chorus]
Standin on a red r8
then she says that she’s Audi
cause this party’s lame
we are kids of the 90’s
prone to get a little rowdy
forever is today
[Chorus]
Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen
smoking pot
Liberteens
letting go of routine
Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen
take a shot
cause a scene
cause you’re feelin like a queen
Sixteen, sweet sixteen
Sixteen
[Verse 2]
That one kid got pushed into the pool again
fightin for a girl
it’s a battle that he’ll never win
cops come we’re escaping through the garden trim
neighbor’s press charges
mom says where the hell you’ve been
[Pre-Chorus]
Standin on a red r8
then she says that she’s Audi
cause this party’s lame
we are kids of the 90’s
prone to get a little rowdy
forever is today
[Chorus]
Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen
smoking pot
Liberteens
letting go of routine
Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen
take a shot
cause a scene
cause you’re feelin like a queen
Sixteen, sweet sixteen
Sixteen
[Bridge]
Boys and girls all rooting for the same campaign
these are the times of our lives
raise your champagne
Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen
smoking pot
Liberteens
letting go of routine
[Chorus]
Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen
smoking pot
Liberteens
letting go of routine
Ain’t nothin sweeter than being sixteen
take a shot
cause a scene
cause you’re feelin like a queen
Sixteen, sweet sixteen
Sixteen
Sixteen, sweet sixteen
Sixteen