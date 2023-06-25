Watch HOTTEST Fifth Harmony MV “All In My Head”

Fifth Harmony is making sure the girls are sexier than earlier video, every time they decide to release a new video. Just when you thought “Work From Home” MV was the one that you’d want to hold on to as memorable sexy video, there is this new “All In My Head” video. This has to be their sexiest video as of now.

The girl band released their new video during this week. The video is on VEVO so everyone could watch it without any restrictions as such. The single “All In My Head” is picked from band’s recent studio album “7/27”. It’s an island-flavored jam with upbeat notes throughout.

When you listen to “All In My Head” and watch this video, you know this is going to be another monster hit from the girl band. It’s that good, especially with the video. The song has SUMMER written all over it. SO expect it to be a mega hit this year. Girls are definitely here to bring some real fire to the music scene this summer. Are you up for it?

The video has all the girls in bikinis – yes the Fifth Harmony girls. You’re going to love seeing them dance on the rocks. The choreography is good. Normani and Camila have heated things with unbelievable bodies and attitude. Watch the video below.

Watch “All In My Head” by Fifth Harmony