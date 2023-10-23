Little Mix Collaborates With Nicki Minaj Song, ”Woman Like Me”. Listen Now:

Little Mix’s Fifth studio album is on it’s way. But for now, they have released first single from the album and it is titled, “Woman Like Me”. The song was premiered today and is now available on digital platforms.

The new single is produced by, “Steve Mac” and has a guest appearance on it too. It features Nicki Minaj.

The British Group talked to the media about the song and said, “Our new single is all about celebrating incredible women in every shape and form. We don’t feel like there are enough places to celebrate women. So, we wanted to make one.”

“Woman Like Me” is a reggae-ish pop track with a very good message of women empowerment. But I am not much sure that the first single of the album actually needed to be like this.

It is a good release eventually but I must say the verses are more like Ariana Grande’s, “Side to side”. And the chorus? I think I have listened to Beyoncé’s, “Diva” again. LOL! Stream the song below.

Listen to Little Mix’s New single, “Woman like me”: