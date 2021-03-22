Zr.king Delivers a New Song, “Welcome To Bearizona”. Stream Here:

The American rock band, “Zr.king” has come back. They will be sharing their fourth studio album titled, “Musically & Morally Bankrupt” in May 2019. It marks their first album release after five long years after their debut album, “A Potentially Lethal Game of Chance”.

For now, they have shared a new song titled, “Welcome To Bearizona” from the upcoming album. It was premiered via SoundCloud.

It is a great comeback I think. Welcome To Bearizona possesses good rock production. And yes, the vocals are really energetic.

Listen to Zr.king’s new song, “Welcome To Bearizona”:

Zr.king talked to media about the song and said, “To us, it’s the soundtrack to speeding through the Arizona desert in an El Camino with working air conditioning, after several pots of coffee. What better way to kick off a record than with a rocket-fueled riff that takes a left turn off a cliff?”