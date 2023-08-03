Zayn Single “Too Much” With Timbaland – Why No New Album? Listen It Here!

British Singer Zayn Malik just dropped a new song “Too Much” this Thursday morning on digital platforms. It is a collaboration with American record producer Timbaland. In the chorus, Zayn sings, “I guess I want too much / I just want to love you now / You just can’t love me back” The production of Timbaland is amazing and a kind of chill. It is a song related tothe the heartbreak of Zayn and it is very hard for him to believe that a relationship with his girlfriend is over.

The 25 years old versatile singer shined in a project by collaborating with Sia on previous year’s “Dust Till Dawn”. It got a place in the Top 5 of UK and also was at No. 44 on Billboard Hot 100. That was his pick, and after that, he has shown his class and creativity through a number of singles and buzz tracks. Zayn’s “Sour Diesel” was a rock edge, “Let Me” proved to be an R&B hit and now he collaborated with Timbaland on his latest single “Too Much”. He already had announced the collaboration with American producer earlier this week. With one listen, you will find it his next big hit.

“Too Much” by Zayn Malik – Listen It Here!