White Lies Single – Bigger Than Us





White Lies – ‘Bigger Than Us’

Everyone’s favourite doom mongerers White Lies are back and have unveiled ‘Bigger Than Us’, the first single from their forthcoming second album Ritual.

While ‘Bigger Than Us’ doesn’t deviate too far from White Lies’ tried and trusted formula of anthemic, melodic and moody rock – it does hint at the kind of expansion and confidence that comes with having such a successful debut album.

If ‘Bigger Than Us’ is anything to go by, we can expect Ritual to be full of arena-sized choruses and atmospheric hooks. Check out the video and let us know what you think below.

‘Bigger Than Us’ is due out on 3 January, with the album to follow on 17 January.



