Watch The First Performance Of ‘Burning’ By Sam Smith

‘Burning’ is the new favorite of music lovers around the world these days. Soon after the release of the song, which was only a couple of days ago, the song spread around like fire in the woods. The heart-touching lyrics and the sensational voice of Smith have made this song quite special.

Sam called this song personal and closest to his heart among all in “The Thrill of It All” and why should not it be? It seems like Sam has poured all of his post-breakup sentiments out in this song. The lyrics “Funny how time goes by/Had respect for myself/That river ran dry/You reached the limit/I wasn’t enough/It’s like the fire replaced all the love/I’ve been burning, yes, I’ve been burning/Such a burden, this flame on my chest” portray what Sam is going through beautifully.

Watch The Performance Here

The broken angel uploaded a special performance of this song recently on his VEVO channel. The performance is recorded at the iconic Hackney Round Chapel in London. Just like always, Sam has not disappointed his fans rather given a quite heart-wrenching and pretty relatable performance. The connotation of his voice notes and the sentiments hidden do justice to the lyrics perfectly.