Kettering’s foremost psych-rockers Temples are fast becoming my favourite new band – I’m a sucker for those 60’s vibes at the minute!

Following up the awesome singles ‘Shelter Song’ and ‘Colours To Life‘ is another brilliantly evocative psychedelic classic in the shape of ‘Keep In The Dark’ – they really do sound like Kasabian would have done in the swinging Sixties!

Here’s the video for ‘Keep In The Dark’:

‘Keep In The Dark’ is out on 7 October through Heavenly.