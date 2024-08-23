Listen: …Trail Of Dead release new single ‘Up To Infinity’

Veteran Texan post-hardcore band …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are back with new single ‘Up To Infinity’ – the first to be lifted from their upcoming eighth studio album Lost Songs.

Listen to ‘Up To Infinity’ here and let me know what you think in the comments below:



Lost Songs is due to be released on 22 October through Superball Music/EMI.

In support of the new album, the band are due to play a 6 date UK tour in October. Here are the dates:

Tue 9 – Arts Centre, Colchester

Wed 10 – Scala, London

Thu 11 – Academy, Manchester

Sat 13 – Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh

Sun 14 – Fibbers, York

Mon 15 – Arts Centre, Norwich



