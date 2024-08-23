Listen: …Trail Of Dead release new single ‘Up To Infinity’

Veteran Texan post-hardcore band …And You Will Know Us By The Trail Of Dead are back with new single ‘Up To Infinity’ – the first to be lifted from their upcoming eighth studio album Lost Songs.
Lost Songs is due to be released on 22 October through Superball Music/EMI.
In support of the new album, the band are due to play a 6 date UK tour in October. Here are the dates:
Tue 9 – Arts Centre, Colchester
Wed 10 – Scala, London
Thu 11 – Academy, Manchester
Sat 13 – Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh
Sun 14 – Fibbers, York
Mon 15 – Arts Centre, Norwich