TOY have released the promo video for their new single ‘Make It Mine’ – the latest to be taken from their eponymous debut album.

Watch the psychedelic video here:



‘Make It Mine’ is available now as a download or on 12″, and comes with a new Richard Fearless (Death In Vegas) remix of their album track ‘Drifting Deeper’ as well as previously unheard TOY song ‘Live Electronics’ and their cover of The Velevet Underground’s ‘What Goes On’. So plenty of bang for your buck!