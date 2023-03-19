Tinashe releases All Hands on Deck

Tinashe has just officially released her new single titled “All Hands on Deck” and when it’s perfect time to promote it, she has a new mixtape out. She is giving away this new mixtape free which means you can download it right away. The new mixtape titled “Amethyst” isn’t something new and there is no surprise about it since Tinashe had talked about it last year. But what makes it strange is the timing of releasing this mixtape. Since Tinashe has already her new single out, she should be looking to promote it instead of releasing a new mixtape.

The only explanation that sounds reasonable is that Tinashe’s label RCA Records has already made it clear that it won’t be promoting the new single. There won’t be a music video probably and chances are that Tinashe wouldn’t get to perform her new single on TV at all. As a result, Tinashe is focusing on her mixtape by giving it away free instead of getting stuck on promoting her new single which doesn’t seem to go anywhere.

Tinashe has included seven tracks in her new mixtape. All these tracks were recorded in Tinashe’s bedroom studio during the Christmas vacation. The mixtape features collaborations from Hemsworth, DJ Dahi and others. Download the mixtape here.

Stream/Download the new mixtape by Tinashe