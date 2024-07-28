This Week’s New Single Releases (28th July 2013) – Part 2

Part two of my round up of the new singles available for digital download this week.

Justin Timberlake – ‘Take Back The Night’

The first cut from Timberlake’s second new album in the year wears its disco funk on its sleeve. And just like follow-up ‘Mirrors’ was far better than the abysmal ‘Suit and Tie’ I’m hoping the successor to this will be better as this is quite a bland track from Timberlake. With a strong Michael Jackson feel, naturally as ‘Trousersnake’ has been plundering his sound for a while, it is musically more interesting for Justin than we’ve had for a while, but he hasn’t used the retro to the same advantage as Bruno Mars has. Not a bad new song, but hardly earthshattering and it goes on far too long, and the controversy surrounding the title is more interesting than the record. ‘Take Back The Song (To the store)’ would be a better title. (3/10)

Kelly Rowland – ‘Dirty Laundry’

I’ve been waiting a long time for a member of Destiny’s Child to write a ballad about the benefits of a 40 degree wash to remove the dirt from your clothes after the pressures of touring… and it looks like I’ll have to wait a bit longer. Kelly Rowland’s ‘Dirty Laundry’ is a lumbering ballad detailing her envy of Beyonce and an abusive relationship. It’s heavy stuff and naturally leads to a downbeat, uncomfortable listen. Getting stuff off your chest in a song can sometimes lead to an emotional but listenable song, but here it’s not quite achieving that. Its slow beat and honest story telling are definitely to its benefit, but it lacks the music to support the difficult subject matter, something she did so successfully back with ‘Stole’. (4/10)

Le Youth – ‘C O O L’

With a strong 90s sound, Nick Grimshaw’s record of the week from last week, is a bass and synth heavy number with elements of ‘In The Night’ by the Pet Shop Boys. It’s not going to win any awards for originality but its funky backing, smooth vocals and catchy chorus work in its favour to create a foot-tapping radio-friendly tune. It’s pretty C O O L. (6.5/10)

Lissie – ‘Further Away (Romance Police)’

Coming into my consciousness through her recent album collaboration with Robbie Williams, here is Lissie standing on her own two feet, and she proves she can with this big emerging hit, though seventh single on her discography. Fleetwood Mac in sound (in fact it shares some similarities with Stevie Nick’s ‘Edge of Seventeen’), the driving pace, catchy chorus and multi-layered vocals build to a strong indie hit. With a few tricks up her sleeve to reveal in the latter half of the track including a surprisingly rocky guitar solo, this deserves to do well on the charts. (8/10)

Little Green Cars – ‘My Love Took Me Down To The River To Silence Me’

Irish indie band ‘Little Green Cars’ release this mouthful of a track as their third single. Following the great ‘Harper Lee’ this isn’t quite up to the same level but there’s plenty of power and attitude behind it, and though there isn’t quite enough of a hook to match up with the enthusiasm, the low-key indie appeal is obvious and should keep their growing following happy. The choral-chant sections bring a folky-tinge to the record, and keep the interest going and the chorus establishes itself as a neat bit of musician work. (6/10)

Mario feat. Nicki Minaj – ‘Somebody Else’

Heavily sampling the smooth ‘Remember The Rain’ from the 1970s, this return from Mario makes me do something I never expected and that’s to enjoy something Nicki Minaj has rapped on. Much more subdued than her usual appearance, she adds to a song that, though not living up to some of Mario’s more famous hits, continues a strong memorable chorus. It’s heavily focussed on its sample and influences but it does make its own footing. (6/10)

Mark Morrison – ‘I Am What I Am’

It’s the return of the Mack – with Autotune! And it’s the autotune that tarnishes what is otherwise a subtly produced soulful song with tinges of gospel, and a repetitive, perhaps little too repetitive, but memorable chorus – though it’s not the song you’ll think it is from the title. The autotune seems entirely unnecessary and damages the tune, but not enough to hide the fact it’s a good comeback for Morrison and a neat change of direction for him. Clap along! (6.5/10)

Placebo – ‘Too Many Friends’

‘My computer thinks I’m gay’ is perhaps the weirdest opening line to a song I’ve heard in a while. Taken from their soon to be released seventh album, this is a spot-on analysis of modern life in relation to social networks. These observations are wrapped up in a very Placebo-sounding song, though that’s not necessarily a problem as it’s a great sound. Well written and observed, with a memorable and catchy hook and a wry look at things, this is destined to be the anthem of the 2010s. Brilliant. (8/10)

Shy FX feat. Liam Bailey – ‘Soon Come’

A smooth reggae-enthused track, this is a much different sound to what I was expecting. Perfect for the good weather, the genre is nailed though it doesn’t really do much to differentiate itself from the bigger hits of the style. A neat, retro-sounding slice of summer, worth a listen if you’re a fan and what something new. (6/10)

