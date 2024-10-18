The Weeknd’s extremely violent music video for “False Alarm”

It hasn’t been long since the Weeknd released the official audio for his countdown single “False Alarm” and now he has finally premiered the music video on October 13th, 2016.

It’s the 2nd released track for his third forthcoming studio album “Starboy” that will be in stores on October 25th, 2016.

The video has “Call of Duty” realness as it shows all the action, violence, guns, murders, and explicit language. The video begins with a group of people robbing a bank. When the cops arrive at the front door, they held a beautiful blonde girl as captive and killed the rest. They sneaked through the rear exit with the bags full of money.

The video is extremely violent and you will see the tragic death of all the robbers when they’re headed to their destination while firing towards cop cars. In the end, you will see the girl sneaking away with the only bag left in the van.

You will see a glimpse of the Weeknd (The gang leader) without a mask right before the video ends. He will shoot himself as a piece of rock carved his chest and he knew he couldn’t survive that.

The whole video is actually the vision of the criminal gang leader. You will see all the scenes with his eyes.

Personally, I didn’t like the music much but this music video will make it real popular. The music video premiered on VEVO has over 11 million views in just 3 days.

Watch: Music Video of “False Alarm”