With a lead singer that looks like a cross between Freddie Mercury and Mick Jagger, and a sound that crosses them with the Manic Street Preachers, ‘Put Your Money On Me’ is a great follow up to ‘Kiss This’ with a poppy, 70s-rock vibe that picks up where The Darkness left off a few years ago.

It feels like it’s inspired by many previous songs, meaning it sounds less fresh than you’d think, but it’s a melting pot that I enjoy listening to.

Great pop tune.

(7/10)