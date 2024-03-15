Watch: The Strokes release video for ‘All The Time’

The Strokes have gone for the montage approach on the video for new single ‘All The Time’, which mixes live footage with lots of images of the band pratting about together – all the while looking effortlessly cool, obviously!

It’s probably an attempt to make us remember them as they used to be – a band of brothers out to take on the world together – but all it does is highlight the fact they don’t really get on anymore and couldn’t even get together to make a video. No matter though, they’ve got a new album out soon – so maybe they’ll be friends again when they have to promote that.

Here’s the video:

‘All The Time’ is taken from The Strokes’ fifth studio album Comedown Machine – which is out on 25 March.