The Strokes are streaming new album ‘Comedown Machine’ online

All eyes, and ears I guess, are on The Strokes new album ‘Comedown Machine’. With the band always seeming on the point of implosion, and with the spectre of the (largely unfair) critical panning of last album ‘Angles’, is this new album the moment The Strokes become irrelevant, or can they remind us all why they’re regarded as one of the most important, and exciting, bands of their generation?

The album is out next week, but luckily we don’t have to wait until then as Pitchfork are streaming ‘Comedown Machine’ online – and early indications are that it is something of a ‘return to form’ for the New York five-piece. Click this link to stream it.