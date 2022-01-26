The Streets Single – Going Through Hell





Mike Skinner begins his victory lap as The Streets with ‘Going Through Hell’, the first single from his final album Computer And Blues – and it seems he’s intent on going out in style.

In direct contrast to the scratchy and rushed songs he’s been putting out on his website, ‘Going Through Hell’ is a classy throw-back to that sumptiously produced and distinctive Streets sound we fell in love with all those years ago – with clattering beats, fuzzy guitars and a simple melody fit to grace any football terrace.

Oh yeah, it also features a resurgent Robert Harvey on vocal duties – reminding us how much we miss The Music!

Download: Going Through Hell

Watch the video:



