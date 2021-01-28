The Reasn Shares a Song, “Slow”. Stream Here

The Los Angeles based singer and songwriter, “The Reasn” has shared a new song titled, “Slow”. It was premiered via Streaming Music Services.

Slow will appear on the Reasn’s forthcoming album which is not given any title yet. The LP is supposed to be released in early 2019 but official releasing dates are not announced.

Slow tells us that The Reasn is not afraid of bending genres, it is a perfect blend of R&B, pop and yes it has a influence of alternative music on it.

I like the vocals as well. But in my humble opinion, this song should have been a bit better than what has been delivered. I mean, I feel like that. See, if you find it closer to your heart, give it a try!

Listen to the Reasn’s new song, “Slow”:

So, what do you feel after streaming this one? Are you going to get the album?

Here is what the American singer told media about the album, “I’m showing me on every track. This new wave I’m bringing and my new album I believe will change things in R&B and pop and form a new genre of alternative music to press boundaries”.