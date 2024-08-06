The Pierces – ‘It Will Not Be Forgotten’ single review

The Pierces – It Will Not Be Forgotten

Following their great breakthrough track ‘Glorious’ comes this fourth release from their album You and I. As somnambulant as their last single, it’s a smooth four minutes of choral voices, guitar work and warm, happy lyrics that all combine together to create a song that sounds like The Corrs have come back, recorded some more music, and pretended they were a different band. Oh, and have ditched the chap from the lineup!

Telling the story of lost love, it’s not a massively groundbreaking track and the verses and choruses meld effortlessly into one another, but for a nice slice of easy listening you don’t need to look any further. Lyrically, the song comes to life through the images they create and it’s a hard not be touched by the emotion contained within them.

‘It Will Not Be Forgotten’ is the fourth single to be taken from The Pierces debut album, You and I and is released on the 8th August.

