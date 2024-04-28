The Libertines’ comeback gig stopped after three songs

The Libertines successfully completed their comeback last night (27 Aug), playing the Main Stage at Leeds Festival. Being The Libertines though, the set was not without drama.

After ripping through early crowd pleasers ‘Horrorshow’, ‘The Delaney’ and ‘Vertigo’, the set had to be stopped due to fears for the safety of fans at the front of the audience. After the brief delay, front-man Pete Doherty implored the huge crowd to ‘look after each other’.

With safety concerns allayed, The Libertines went on to perform a rousing set which included fan favourites ‘Boys In The Band’, ‘Can’t Stand Me Now’ and ‘Don’t Look Back Into The Sun’.

The Londoners also found time to pay tribute to guitar legend Johnny Marr – dedicating ‘Time For Heroes’ to him after he had played the Main Stage earlier with The Cribs.



