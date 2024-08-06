The Blackout – ‘The Storm’ single review

The Blackout – The Storm

The third single from their album Hope, ‘The Storm’ fits the mould of emo-rock quite well, though with a memorable guitar riff and thoughtful lyrics replacing any shouting down the microphone: a sort of grown-up Fightstar with better material, though sadly it doesn’t really distinguish itself from similar songs in its genre to really stand out as anything special.

As a song it is perfectly listenable as an example of turn up the volume loud rock, just nothing that wanders off from the well trodden path of modern rock.

