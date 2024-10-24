Taylor Swift’s Live Performance in Austin, Texas during Formula 1 “F 1 USGP”

Taylor Swift performed live during the Formula 1 US Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on October 22nd, 2016. It was the only long concert of her this year; around 100,000 people crowd watched her performing live.

Tay-Tay performed a bunch of catalog hits including “Black Space”, “Love Story” and “Shake it off.” Though, her performance of “This Is What You Came For” is becoming the Internet sensation.

And why not! This is the first time she sang it live and in front of thousands of people. Though, she looked real shady and probably slammed her Ex by not mentioning his name as co-writer.

Other than that, her performance was brilliant; Tay-Tay was so confident as usual. Maybe, she was just so ecstatic about performing “This Is What You Came For” live for the first time ever.

Not to see her performing live kinda gave everyone an impression that she probably took off a sabbatical year from live performances. $20 Million for a one-hour show could be a reason enough for a change in “plan”.

Anyway, it was a “dream come true” moment for the fans listening to Tay-Tay live; they were shouting, repeating the lyrics after her, and capturing the moments on photos and recordings.

Watch: “This Is What You Came For” performance

Watch: “BlackSpace” Performance

Watch the highlights