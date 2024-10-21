Taylor Swift Released “Gorgeous” And Fans Are Going Frenzy Over It

Taylor Swift just dropped a new single called “Gorgeous” from her forthcoming sixth album “Reputation” which is expected to hit the market on November 10th. The internet has gone frenzy over it as the song indicates about Taylor’s intense relationship with someone.

The song starts with: “And you should think about the consequence / Of you touching my hand in the darkened room / If you’ve got a girlfriend, I’m jealous of her / But if you’re single that’s honestly worse”. People are having their guesses on who this man could be. Some have taken it to Twitter to share their guesses.

Check Out Fans’ React to “Gorgeous”

One of the Swiftie wrote

“‘AND I GOT A BOYFRIEND HE’S OLDER THAN US HE’S IN THE CLUB DOING I DON’T KNOW WHAT.’ OMG IT’S ABOUT TOM AND CALVIN,” talking about DJ Calvin Harris and actor Tom Hiddleston.

As much is Taylor obsessed with this guy, “You’re so gorgeous / I can’t say anything to your face / ‘Cause look at your face”, the fans seem to be more excited over the mystery. The song has become an icon just minutes after the release. Swifties seem to can’t get over it. One of them wrote:

Tbh wasn’t emotionally prepared for Gorgeous and now I’m here, past my bedtime, reading the reactions because I’m too hype for the album.