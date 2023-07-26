Listen: Tame Impala Single ‘Elephant’

Australia’s foremost purveyors of ‘psychedelic hypno-groove melodic rock music’ (their words!) Tame Impala have today unveiled the lead single from their highly anticipated second album Lonerism.
‘Elephant’ is a stomping slice of chilled out melodica, sounding not unlike Kasabian covering The Beatles (it does in my head anyway!) Check it out here:
‘Elephant’ follows the albums ‘taster’ track ‘Apocalypse Dreams’, which the band released online earlier this month and can be heard here:
Lonerism is due out on 9 October. My breath is well and truly baited….
