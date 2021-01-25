T-Pain Teams Up With Tory Lanez For a Song, “Getcha Roll On”. Stream Here:

The American rapper has almost done working on his upcoming 6th studio album, “1Up”. It is supposed to be released this week. For now, he has shared a new song titled, “Getcha Roll On”.

Getcha Roll On has a guest appearance on it. It features the Canadian rapper, “Tory Lanez”. Music video coming? Yes, they have already shot the official music video for the song and that will be premiered sooner.

This new song, “Getcha Roll On” is a bop already, you are gonna love this. It comes with a fine production, I love the rhythm, the melody it is just so catchy. And, TBH I love T-pain’s part more than the rest of the song.

Stream the song below and repeat with me, EVERYBODY, EVERYBODY, GETCHA ROLL ON!

Listen to T-Pain and Tory Lanez’ collaboration, “Getcha Roll On”:

Hello! After listening to this song, I am making my mind to get the album. I just can’t wait for the music video. what about you?

T-Pain will embark on the 1Up Tour in support of his 6th studio album. The tour starts at the Aztec Theatre, San Antonio, TX on 16th of March, 2019. Click here to learn more about the tour details.