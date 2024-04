If new Birmingham band Swim Deep can afford to use such effortlessly brilliant pop songs as ‘Simmer’ for B-sides, then their upcoming debut album should definitely be one to look forward to.

‘Simmer’ is the B-side to Swim Deep’s new single ‘She Changes The Weather‘, out 13 May, and it’s a beautifully breezy, summery track. Check it out:

Swim Deep’s debut album Where The Heaven Are We is out on 29 July.