Singer-songwriter Sam Beam’s folk-rock alter ego Iron And Wine is releasing new album Ghost On Ghost next week (16 April) – and is streaming the whole thing online via NPR.

Listen to it here:



Ghost On Ghost is Iron And Wine’s fifth studio album, and lead singles ‘Grace For Saints And Ramblers’ and ‘Lovers’ Revolution’ have suggested a looser, jazz-inspired approach from the folkster. Judge it for yourself above and let me know what you think of it…