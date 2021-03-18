Sofia Reyes Teams Up With Rita Ora & Anitta For a New Song, “R.I.P.”. Stream Here:

The Mexican singer and songwriter, “Sofia Reyes” has joined forces with the British singer and actress, “Rita Ora” and the Brazilian singer, “Anitta”. The trio has shared a new song titled, “R.I.P.” with an accompanying music video directed by, “Eif Rivera”.

R.I.P. is a catchy anthem. It’s groovy production and the vocals of these stars make it a banger. It was co-written by Rita Ora and Sofia Reyes with, “Thomas Augusto”, “Omar Tavarez”, “Tainy”, “The Fliptones”, “Chaz William Mishan”, “Shari Lynn Short”, and “David Delazyn”.

The music video was shot in Los Angeles. It stars Sofia Reyes, Rita Ora and Anitta. They expose their sexy moves and my gosh! They look sizzling.

Watch the music video to Sofia Reyes’ new song, “R.I.P.”:

Sofia Reyes said of the collaboration,”It was also incredibly empowering for me to work with these two super women. I loved that we got to mix all of our cultures up with one message that we can all agree on”.