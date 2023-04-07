This weeks single reviews – 8 April

Single releases – 8th April

Amanda Mair – ’Sense’

[rating:3.5/5]

The third single from Swedish singer Amanda Mair is a jaunty number with an uptempo music track that belies the less-perky lyrics and delivery. Relentless and speedy in its style, the mixture of Mair’s bubbly vocals, the interesting backing combined with some delightful drumming and general perkiness, and the best vocal line of random words since the Kaiser Chiefs trademarked ‘na na na’, make this a great and surprising listen. If you enjoy Amy McDonald and her style then you’ll love this.

Joker feat. Buggsy and Otis Brown – ’Lost’

[rating:2.5/5]

Child-sounding choruses on rap can work – I’m thinking Eminem’s ‘Like Toy Soldiers’ and the, at least, helium-vocal tunes that Scooter specialise in – but on this record it’s just a little bit irritating but at least serves as a change of pace between the speedy rap flow of the verses which though impressive in terms of delivery are not that exciting either in style or content. It does have a pleasing piano track and a few other nods towards a good record but it’s a little bit too derivative and grating at times to stand out in the genre. At least it doesn’t outstay its welcome with its short running time.

Justin Bieber – ’Boyfriend’

[rating:3/5]

Ditching the high-pitched kiddie-pop sound Bieber returns with this single that mixes NERD-style spoken-rap in the verses and a sung chorus, whilst the frankly repetitive backing continues on regardless, sounding like a dolphin in distress. A surprising departure for the singer, it’s actually pretty enjoyable with the juxtaposition of deliveries and if you didn’t know different you could imagine it as early post-NSync Justin Timberlake, but it’s difficult to enjoy over the annoying production thrust into the background. Great come-back and one that makes him a little more credible, but his producer needs to stop sampling the sound of ghosts from Donkey Kong Country 2 constantly.





Santigold – ’Disparate Youth’

[rating:3/5]

The latest cut from her upcoming second album, ‘Disparate Youth’ is a Caribbean-influenced tune with catchy vocals that fight for attention over a loud backing track interspersed with the sound of an old dot matrix printer speeded up. With no distinct break between verses and choruses and with such loud music to compete against the track almost trips over to a blurry mess. It’s certainly an enjoyable four minutes with some atmospheric musical shifts and instrumentation, alongside Santigold’s chill-out vocals, but it’s a little overproduced.

Sway feat. Kelsey – ’Level Up’

[rating:3.5/5]

Taken from his upcoming album The Deliverance, with production by Flux Pavillion bringing his dubstep style to the record, ‘Level Up’ ticks the 2012 box of a male rapper teaming up with a female singer, Kelsey channelling Shaggy’s ‘Ultimatum’ co-singer, excelling at times before her voice gets buried in too much AutoTune, or internet buffering I’m not sure. Destined to be a club favourite it’s a quick grower even if the multi-layered track eventually overpowers you by throwing too much at you at once. Catchy and a great mix of genres and overall works well, but tries to do too much on one record.

Usher – ’Climax’

[rating:2/5]

Whipping out his falsetto for four minutes, gone is the party of his previous hits, replaced by a heart-felt ballad with club leanings. Sadly, in leaving behind the party tune, he has also left behind his most appealing selling point. I’m sure ‘Climax’ will fit in well on the album but as a lead single it is disappointing and, ironically for a song with this title, fails to reach any sort of peak and instead rambles on and goes nowhere.

You Me At Six – ’No One Does It Better’

[rating:3/5]

The third single from their latest album, the indie ‘No One Does It Better’ is a stripped back affair with echoes of Biffy Clyro. Ticking the box of emotional teenager-angst ballad, it’s an enjoyable listen for a few minutes but nothing outstanding. Worth adding to your playlist and builds nicely to a crescendo at the end but doesn’t do anything but fit neatly into its genre box.