Single Review: “Black Widow” by Iggy Azalea featuring Rita Ora

“Black Widow” came out just at the right time for Iggy Azalea as her first studio album ‘The New Classic’ released days after the single released online. Rita Ora contributed and sang the hook while Katy Perry helped Iggy Azalea with the song by letting her ‘take’ it. Katy Perry’s tried and tested success formula proved right once again and helped “Black Widow” find a place among top 10 charts in the U.S. For Rita Ora, this is her first entry into U.S top charts.

“Black Widow” was originally recorded for Katy Perry’s 2013 album ‘Prism’ but it never made to the tracklisting. The song uses similar-sounding steel drum rhythm and Katy Perry’s trademark sparse beat. If you listen to “Black Widow”, you will recognize the similarities between Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse”. Despite these apparent similarities, the song has a sound of freshness thanks to Iggy Azalea’s powerful and Ora’s energetic vocals.

This snap trap song builds slowly using heavy trap beat and sparse beats. With Ora’s seething element “Black Widow” is a surefire hit. The video makes it worth watching with two women going ‘Kill Bill’ style to take their revenge from a dude.

Watch video of “Black Widow” by Iggy Azalea featuring Rita Ora