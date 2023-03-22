Single Review: “All Falls Down” by Usher Ft. Chris Brown

Usher is already enjoying success with his single “I Don’t Mind” but it looks as if Usher is on his way to another hit single titled “All Falls Down”. This new single is a collaboration with Chris Brown and is a surefire hit material. The track was leaked on the web recently. Usher hasn’t talked about this leak which means there is no information about the future of this single. We don’t know where this single will end up but it will definitely be a part of some prestigious project.

Usher is planning his eight studio LP titled “UR”. There is every chance that this new single will be included in this album. The album will be out by the end of this year. Usher has recently talked about this album while discussing his music future with MTV News. With this album, he believes he will be able to deliver reward for his fans and critics who have kept their faith in him.

“All Falls Down” isn’t the only collaboration between rappers Usher and Chris Brown. They collaborated for hit “New Flame” last year. It was included in Chris’s ‘X’ – an album that received critical acclaim from all quarters. You can stream their new collaboration “All Falls Down” below.

Listen “All Falls Down” by Usher Ft. Chris Brown (Audio)