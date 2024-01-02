Single Review: “Make It Rain” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has already excited crowds at 2014 Summer World Tour with his emotional performance of “Make It Rain” but back then no one had a guess about where this track was going. It wasn’t in the album X. Everyone started thinking that Ed left this slow accoustic jam out of his album but it didn’t turn out to be the case. “Make It Rain” was recorded to become track for the famous “Sons Of Anarchy” TV serial’s season 7 episode.

If you want to see how Ed’s brilliant slow jam adds to Son Of Anarchy, you have to be in front of TV tonight. This episode is airing tonight so be around if you’re an Ed’s fan.

As for the video, fans haven’t been without one. A live jam session has received hundreds of likes but now Ed Sheeran has released a studio video in HQ. To be honest it’s a great video and delivers the true mood of the track. Ed’s vocals are as bluesy as the track could demand. You can download “Make It Rain”, written by, Foy Vance on Amazon and iTunes. You can listen to the track below before you buy it.