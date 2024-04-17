Single Review: “Lost Again” by Quigley

If you have been listening only to mainstream pop, you may have missed “Lost Again” by Quigley. This happens so often that everyone misses musical gems from up-and-coming artist since they don’t get enough coverage. Nevertheless, we will keep bringing you all the awesome music whether it’s mainstream or not.

Quigley is a Los Angeles based singer who will be releasing her new EP titled “Initium” by the end of this year.

“Lost Again” is a wonderful mid-tempo track that comes loaded with industrial claps and staggering chimes. She makes a perfect outcome of electronic curiosities with her delicate and folksy vocals. She sings “Come with me and you’ll never be lost again”. The vocals have a whimsical effect on the listeners as Quigley takes us out of our Neverland and to the bumpy journey through her bouncy electronic production.

It is quite refreshing to see Quigley and singers like her coming forward when everyone around is more focused on producing similar sounding pop bangers. Quigley comes with something refreshing even if it might not catch your fancy when you listen to it the first time.

Listen to the track below and let us know what you think about Quigley’s “Lost Again” in the comments below.

Listen to “Lost Again” by Quigley