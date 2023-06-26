Single Review: “Liquor” by Chris Brown

Chris Brown has premièred a new track titled “Liquor”. It will appear in his upcoming solo LP, which will hit stores sometime during this year. This has been confirmed by Billboard. The R&B singer-songwriter is about to kick off his “One Hell Of A Night” tour. Release of this new single “Liquor” will definitely help him sell more tickets and turn his tour into a success.

The tour “One Hell Of A Night” will start on August 12. The first show will be in Kansas City followed by shows in various other cities including Detroit, Camden, Atlanta, Dallas, Boston, Miami and so on. Chris Brown will be accompanied by stars like Omarion, Teyana Taylor, Kid Ink and Fetty Wap.

“Liquor” by Chris Brown has already started playing on radio. The track was given fair bit of airtime on a LA radio. The track looks set for a hit. Listen to the radios playing this track in the next few weeks.

“Liquor” has brought Chris Brown back to pushing solo music from being in the headlines for personal drama and his issues with collaborative efforts. Now that he is focusing again on his music, we’re sure Breezy would have something more up his sleeves during the summer time. You can listen to “Liquor” below and tell us what you think of it in the comments afterwards.

Listen to “Liquor” by Chris Brown