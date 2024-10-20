Sam Smith Just Released 15-Sec Audio Of Upcoming Song “Say It First”

Have you been waiting to hear the first song of Sam Smiths forthcoming album “Thrill of It All” just like us? We have a good news for you. Sam Smith just released a 15-sec audio of his upcoming song “Say It First” on Twitter. As the title suggests, this song is anticipated to be the first track off his upcoming album “Thrill of It All”.

“Thrill Of It All” is supposed to be out on Friday, 20th October. The released snippet of the song starts with Sam singing “Say it first, I need to hear you. Say those words. If I’m all that you desire. I promise there’ll be fire”. The lyrics seem quite intriguing to hear. Each of us that have tasted love can relate to and fall in love with these lyrics.

Some Facts About “Thrill Of It All”

“Thrill of It All” is going to be a long-awaited album of Sam. It seems like this album is also going to be a big hit as the previous debut album “The Lonely Hour”. The album includes “Too Good At Goodbyes”, a single that has already been views by 95 million views on Youtube since its release date, 18th September.

Let’s all hope Sam has dropped a good album this time as well.