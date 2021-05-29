Watch: Reptar video for single ‘Sebastian’

Reptar – ‘Sebastian’

Up and coming US band Reptar have released the above video for their new single ‘Sebastian’, which is due out on 25 June. The single is taken from their highly anticipated debut album Body Faucet, which will be released on 2 July.

The video ‘depicts’ the story of Saint Sebastian, who was apparently the first gay icon and got tied to a tree, shot with arrows and beaten to death with clubs for defying the Emperor – which seems like a nice subject to frame such a light and summery tune!