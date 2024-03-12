Reading and Leeds Festival line-up announced

The hotly-anticipated line-up for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festivals was announced this evening – with Foo Fighters, Kasabian and The Cure revealed as the headliners of the two-site festival.

Other notable inclusions to the bill include the newly reformed At The Drive-In, who announced they were playing earlier today (see below), Florence and The Machine, The Maccabees, The Black Keys, The Vaccines and The Horrors.

Reading and Leeds will take place across the August Bank Holiday weekend (24th-26th) and tickets went on sale tonight to coincide with the announcement of the line-up. Check out the links below for ticket details for each of the sites:

As mentioned above, newly reformed post-hardcore legends At The Drive-In announced their inclusion on the Reading and Leeds line-up on Twitter a full 3 hours before the ‘big’ announcement:

Freight train coming !!!… At The Drive In will be performing atReading / Leeds Festivals August 25-26 — At The Drive-In (@AtTheDriveIn) March 12, 2012

