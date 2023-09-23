Music Video: “Rake It Up” by Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj

Yo Gotti and Nicki Minaj has premiered the official music video for “Rake It Up”. The MV came out last night on TIDAL. The single “Rake It Up” is taken from Yo Gotti and Mike Will Made collaborative mixtape titled “Gotti Made-It”. This mixtape came out back in June. “Rake It Up” features Nicki and you also see her in the MV.

The music video shows us the sexy side of Nicki Minaj (which is probably the only side of her we know). She put on some racy outfits in this video so any of you looking to see Nicki in pink latex bikini, this is the video. You see her in her full galore, looking like a princess who wants to ‘show it all’.

As Nicki moves around delivering her part in the song, you kind of like Yo Gotti delivering his verses with a swagger that might make you put the video on replay. He looks really cool in his colorful outfit, especially the jacket. You will also enjoy a quick cameo from Blacc Chyna towards the end in the music video.

It’s a really cool video that would change your mood instantly. Watch it below.

Watch “Rake It Up” Music Video by Yo Gotti & Nicki Minaj