Mercury Records to stop releasing physical singles

Mercury Records, the home to popular acts like The Killers and Arcade Fire, have announced they are to stop releasing physical versions of their singles – planning to rely solely on digital downloads instead. The record label has said they will only release physical versions of singles on very rare occassions, with a spokesman telling […]
This week’s single releases – 24 March
This week’s single releases – 24 March This weeks reviews from Phil Lickley features new single releases from 30 Seconds To Mars, Peace, CHVRCHES, Frank Turner, Sky Ferreira and more… 30 Seconds To Mars – ‘Up In The Air’ [rating:3.5/5] Buy: Up In The Air The first single from their upcoming fourth album and ‘Up […]
Music Video Review: “B’s + H’s” by Jhene Aiko
Jhene Aiko has surprised everyone by releasing official music video for her ‘boy bashing’ jam that we’d almost forgotten – “B’s + H’s”. She premiered this song back in January on radio and it seems like it’s been a year since it came out. She released the music video on VEVO. The music video, directed by Topshelf Junior, […]
Watch: Noel Gallagher performs ‘Tender’ on stage with Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon
Back when the Noel-curated line-up for this years Teenage Cancer Trust shows was announced, it was suggested the former Oasis man could share a stage with his one time Britpop enemies Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon – and that’s exactly what happened at the Royal Albert Hall last night. Watch the fan-shot video of Noel, […]
Iggy Azalea Performs “Team” on TV for the first time – [VIDEO]
If you haven’t fallen victim to recent Iggy-hate thing on social media and have retained sanity, chances are good that you are still a fan of this lone Australian on the American rap scene. The girl is really slaying her latest single “Team” as she is doing everything to turn it into a big 2016 hit […]
Daft Punk announce new album ‘Random Access Memories’
After months of rumour and speculation, iconic French electro duo Daft Punk have finally revealed a bit of official information regarding their new album – the follow-up to their 2005 album Human After All. The new album will be called Random Access Memories and released on 21 May through the duo’s new Columbia Records imprint […]
Watch Music Video “Next To Me” by Imagine Dragons
Imagine Dragons have premiered their latest music video and it’s 12-minute long. It’s the official music video for “Next To Me”, which is their latest single. This single is part of band’s album “Evolve” – the re-released version. The music video came out on VEVO yesterday and has already gathered a lot of views despite […]
Single Review+Official MV: Daze Inn By Claire Hanson
Edit: The post has been updated watch the official music video below! Clarie Hanson is all set and dropping quality pop songs since early 2017, but she really picked it up and came into her own last year. The 19 Year old from Wisconsin went from working at McDonald’s to touring with Australian singer/songwriter Troy […]
The Queen of Pop Does It Again!
Madonna is doing it again! She made waves this year already when she was thrown backwards while on stage at a concert and got back up, continuing to perform even through her pain. Nothing can stop her, and that is a fact. This blonde bombshell of an entertainer is going back out on her tenth […]
Official Music Video: ‘ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS’ By Hayley Williams
Hayley Williams chose International Women’s Day (8th March 2020) to public the lyrics of her new single called “ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS”. It hit right in the feels because Petals for Armor (Part II) shares the true essence of women empowerment and feminism. “Think of all the wilted women”, she calls upon women in the second verse of […]