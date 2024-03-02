24 MAR

Mercury Records to stop releasing physical singles

Mercury Records, the home to popular acts like The Killers and Arcade Fire, have announced they are to stop releasing physical versions of their singles – planning to rely solely on digital downloads instead. The record label has said they will only release physical versions of singles on very rare occassions, with a spokesman telling […]

CHVRCHES Recover EP
This week’s single releases – 24 March

This week’s single releases – 24 March This weeks reviews from Phil Lickley features new single releases from 30 Seconds To Mars, Peace, CHVRCHES, Frank Turner, Sky Ferreira and more… 30 Seconds To Mars – ‘Up In The Air’ [rating:3.5/5] Buy: Up In The Air The first single from their upcoming fourth album and ‘Up […]

Watch: Noel Gallagher performs ‘Tender’ on stage with Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon

Back when the Noel-curated line-up for this years Teenage Cancer Trust shows was announced, it was suggested the former Oasis man could share a stage with his one time Britpop enemies Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon – and that’s exactly what happened at the Royal Albert Hall last night. Watch the fan-shot video of Noel, […]

Carlie Hanson Daze Inn
Single Review+Official MV: Daze Inn By Claire Hanson

Edit: The post has been updated watch the official music video below! Clarie Hanson is all set and dropping quality pop songs since early 2017, but she really picked it up and came into her own last year.  The 19 Year old from Wisconsin went from working at McDonald’s to touring with Australian singer/songwriter Troy […]

Madonna
The Queen of Pop Does It Again!

Madonna is doing it again! She made waves this year already when she was thrown backwards while on stage at a concert and got back up, continuing to perform even through her pain. Nothing can stop her, and that is a fact. This blonde bombshell of an entertainer is going back out on her tenth […]

Hayley Williams Roses/lotus/violet/iris
Official Music Video: ‘ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS’ By Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams chose International Women’s Day (8th March 2020) to public the lyrics of her new single called “ROSES/LOTUS/VIOLET/IRIS”. It hit right in the feels because Petals for Armor (Part II) shares the true essence of women empowerment and feminism. “Think of all the wilted women”, she calls upon women in the second verse of […]