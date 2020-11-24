DJ-Snake-Let-Me-Love-You
24 NOV

Music Video Review: “Let Me Love You” By DJ Snake Feat Justin Bieber

The music video is out for DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s EDM track “Let Me Love You” via VEVO on November 29th, 2016.  The song is a part of DJ Snake’s album “Encore” that was released back this summer. The music video directed by James Lee show a young couple on a criminal spree; robbing anything they […]

23 NOV

New Music Video: “Lighter” by Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is currently on her North American tour to promote her experimental album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz”. She is planning to give this album for free during the coming summer. Her first performance was in Chicago which was a total hit. Fans knew lyrics of her tracks and she was actually able […]

22 NOV

New Single: “Everglow” by Coldplay

Colplay has premiered a new track from their seventh studio album titled “A Head Full of Dreams” that will release on December 4 via Parlophone records in the UK and via Atlantic Records in the US. This track is titled “Evergrow” and it was premiered on Beats 1 radio show by Zane Lowe. Chris Martin, […]

19 NOV

Music Video Review: “Focus” by Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande released her new single on iTunes on October 30 and premiered the official music video for the single a few minutes later on VEVO to the excitement of her fans. However, the music video was received with mixed views from fans, some complaining about all the pastel treatment while others loving Ari’s new […]

16 NOV

Single Review: “Touch And Go” by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran has released a new track titled “Touch and Go”. This track came with the re-issue edition of his hit studio album “X” and it’s the only new track included in this album. The album “X” is now titled “X: Wembley Edition” and it’s released via Atlantic Records. The album hit the stores on […]

15 NOV

Music: “Every Day Is A Holiday” By Katy Perry

Katy Perry has finally released the full version of her new song “Every Day Is A Holiday” and it’s in high quality. The track was released with the official commercial for the new Christmas campaign of H&M. The track is available on YouTube for streaming. Katy Perry is the face of H&M for their Christmas […]