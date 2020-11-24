The music video is out for DJ Snake and Justin Bieber’s EDM track “Let Me Love You” via VEVO on November 29th, 2016. The song is a part of DJ Snake’s album “Encore” that was released back this summer. The music video directed by James Lee show a young couple on a criminal spree; robbing anything they […]
New Music Video: “Lighter” by Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus is currently on her North American tour to promote her experimental album “Miley Cyrus & Her Dead Petz”. She is planning to give this album for free during the coming summer. Her first performance was in Chicago which was a total hit. Fans knew lyrics of her tracks and she was actually able […]
New Single: “Everglow” by Coldplay
Colplay has premiered a new track from their seventh studio album titled “A Head Full of Dreams” that will release on December 4 via Parlophone records in the UK and via Atlantic Records in the US. This track is titled “Evergrow” and it was premiered on Beats 1 radio show by Zane Lowe. Chris Martin, […]
Album Review + Stream: “X2” by Nick Jonas
It has been in the news for months now. Everyone knew that Nick Jonas will be eventually re-packing his solo album any time this year. The time has come. He dropped his re-packed self-titled album on November 20 and it’s titled “Nick Jonas X2”. It seems as if the pop singer has decided to cash […]
Music Video Review: “Focus” by Ariana Grande
Ariana Grande released her new single on iTunes on October 30 and premiered the official music video for the single a few minutes later on VEVO to the excitement of her fans. However, the music video was received with mixed views from fans, some complaining about all the pastel treatment while others loving Ari’s new […]
“Some Things Last a Long Time” by Lana Del Rey
Lana Del Rey has released a new music. This time, it’s a cover of Daniel Johnston’s popular single “Some Things Last a Long Time”, which was originally a part of his famous “1990” album. The track was used for a short film titled “Hi, How Are You Daniel Johnston?” Interestingly, Lana is an executive producer of […]
Music: “What A Feeling” by One Direction
One Direction is all about keeping their fans on toes and always giving them something to cheer about. Now that their album is due in stores in just a couple of days, they are still releasing tracks as countdown singles just to make sure that their fans have something to be excited about. Probably, the […]
Single Review: “Touch And Go” by Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran has released a new track titled “Touch and Go”. This track came with the re-issue edition of his hit studio album “X” and it’s the only new track included in this album. The album “X” is now titled “X: Wembley Edition” and it’s released via Atlantic Records. The album hit the stores on […]
Music: “Every Day Is A Holiday” By Katy Perry
Katy Perry has finally released the full version of her new song “Every Day Is A Holiday” and it’s in high quality. The track was released with the official commercial for the new Christmas campaign of H&M. The track is available on YouTube for streaming. Katy Perry is the face of H&M for their Christmas […]
Music Video Review: “Adventure Of A Lifetime” by Coldplay
Coldplay has premiered a music video for its latest single “Adventure of a Lifetime”. The music video came out on 27 November. The track “Adventure of a Lifetime” is from band’s upcoming seventh studio album “A Head Full of Dreams”. The album is expected to make it to stores on December 4 this year. The […]