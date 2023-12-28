Post Malone Delivrers a Song, “Wow”. Stream Here:

Back on 13th of December, the American rapper, “Post Malone” teased his fans that he will be releasing new music before the year ends. He posted on Twitter where he wrote, “Song before the year ends”.

Well, the promise has been kept and the new music is here. Post Malone has shared a new song titled, “Wow”. The song is accompanied with an animated music video as well. Pleasant surprise!

The new song, “Wow” was co-written by Post Malone with “Billy Walsh”,

“Dukes” and “Louis Bell”. It was produced by “Louis Bell” and “Frank Dukes”.

The production is cute, and you know Post Malone so don’t worry about the vocals.

The music video is a Christmas gift, where the animated Post Malone wears Santa. It also features Christmas trees decorated with lights and beer cans.

So, as a whole, I think, Post Malone just made us this great song to say, “Merry Christmas, fellas!”

Listen to the Post Malone’s new song, “Wow”: