Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has hinted that the legendary band may reform to play live dates for charity.

Speaking in Manchester at the In The City music conference, Mason told the BBC:

“I think it would be a very nice way for a band to gently move towards retirement, by doing shows absolutely for charity rather than for more income.”

After famously falling out in the 80’s, Pink Floyd got back together in 2005 for the Live 8 concert in London.