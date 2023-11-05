Peyton List Joins POP With Debut Song, “Liar Liar”. Stream Now:

The American Actress and Model, “Peyton List” is no more just an actress as she has shared her first song, “Liar Liar”. Peyton’s masterpieces as an actress include “Emma Ross” on the Disney Channel comedy series “Jessie” and her role as “Holly Hills” in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film series.

Apart from the acting career, She has decided to take on the music as well. She has started her music career with a debut POP anthem. But don’t be confused, She is not quitting acting yet and is playing her role on the CBS’ Series, “Happy Together”.

Liar Liar is a lovely anthem regarding the melody it is a soft tone like a poem and is very relaxing on ears. but I am not sure about her voice. I mean I am not saying that she doesn’t sing good, it is just her debut and let’s just not ignore the fact that for a debutant this song is good enough. Let’s see what happens next, what the lady has got.

Listen To Peyton List’s Debut Song, “Liar Liar”:

So, How Do you like this debut song by the American SINGER? By the way I am expecting something more catchy from her in the near future.