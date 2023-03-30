Single review: Paolo Nutini – Scream (Funk My Life Up)

Blessed with a unique and distinctive voice, Paolo Nutini has always had the material to go with it but here on ‘Scream (Funk My Life Up)’ he’s gone for his most remarkable sound change yet, and I’m not quite sure it works.

The summery feel is of a benefit to him but the more rnb sound doesn’t suit him as much and outside of the trumpets and the suggestive bracket part of the title it lacks the oomph we’d hope for.

(6/10)

