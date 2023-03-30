Paolo Nutini Scream
30 MAR

Single review: Paolo Nutini – Scream (Funk My Life Up)

Blessed with a unique and distinctive voice, Paolo Nutini has always had the material to go with it but here on ‘Scream (Funk My Life Up)’ he’s gone for his most remarkable sound change yet, and I’m not quite sure it works.

The summery feel is of a benefit to him but the more rnb sound doesn’t suit him as much and outside of the trumpets and the suggestive bracket part of the title it lacks the oomph we’d hope for.
(6/10)

Buy: Scream (Funk My Life Up)

Post Author: Philip Lickley

1 thought on “Single review: Paolo Nutini – Scream (Funk My Life Up)

    abbyp36

    (2014-04-02 - 4:45 pm)

    Are you seriously giving paolo nutini 6/10 for scream single. Are you hard of hearing or abit cuckoo. There isnt a bad song been written by this guy and his voice is astounding.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *