Carly Rae Japsen recently released the single “I Really Like You” and now she is back with a video for this track. Music fans and critics have been anxiously waiting for this video to preview primarily because Tom Hanks and Justin Bieber who were rumored to be dancing together in the music video. But to everyone’s disappointment, the video turns out to be a disaster. It won’t probably help the track at all but instead it will damage the track.

Music video for “I Really Like You” was premiered on VEVO on March 6 but it was premiered on Bravo TV earlier. The Max Martin-produced catchy pop single possibly deserved a better video, especially with the cast pulled into it. The music video is directed by Peter Glanz. The entire video is filmed in the NY city. The video has Tom Hanks for most of the time and Carly Rae Jepsen appears for a very short time during the video.

The music video shows that Carly and Tom Hanks are dating but the director doesn’t put enough focus on Carly when going back and forth with the dating sequences. He only shows Tom which is kind of strange. Carly comes in only when Tom reaches the meeting point. By this time, the director had already shown Tom’s full routine from getting up, brushing teeth and walking on NY streets but there wasn’t any Carly anywhere.

Watch music video “I Really Like You” by Carly Rae Japsen