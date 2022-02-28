Song Review: “Side Effects” By Carlie Hanson

Carlie Hanson has released a new pop song titled “Side Effects.” It follows on the success that Carlie enjoyed with her debut EP Junk. The 19-year-old singer has become a breakout star with her EP and now with this track she has proved that she can do no wrong.

The song “Side Effects” is about how love can hurt you. Despite having its constructive side, love also has its side effects which Carlie talks about in this track. “Was the one who wanted no string, now I’m trying us together,” sings Carlie on the opening lines of this new track. She then continues to explain the feeling in the next verse “Tell myself I wouldn’t feel things if I labeled us whatever.” She then tells her true feelings saying “I wasn’t looking for this, now I don’t want this to end.”

The song is produced by M-Phazes and Mitch Allan. It’s an electro-pop production that really soars on the chorus. The song “Side Effects” will probably get a single treatment if it gets some good response. Whether she keeps it a one-off track or takes it as a new single, it’s a fabulous song. We are sure she will keep giving us amazing songs like this. Give it a listen below.

Listen To “Side Effects” By Carlie Hanson