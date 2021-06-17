Song Review: “All The Time” by Zara Larsson

Zara Larsson is having a great time with “So Good” as the Swedish pop star received an amazing response for her lead single “Ruin My Life” that she dropped back in 2018. She also gave us a few more singles the same year and everyone seems to like them. Now she’s back with yet another single that seems promising as well.

The new track “All The Time” is produced by Lotus IV. The production reminds us of the pure-pop era. The chorus is really powerful and catchy. We strongly feel the 21-year old singer has another hit on her hands with the song being cute and radio friendly. Hopefully, this new track will help her find her place on the top pop charts. Give it a listen below.

Listen to “All The Time” by Zara Larsson