Song: “Provider” by Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean has surprised us all with his new song “Provider:. He released this brand new song last night without saying anything about it. The world was busy watching VMAs when this song came out on radio show Beats 1.

Even though Frank Ocean didn’t tell us anything about this song prior to releasing it, we are sure he will be open to talking about it as soon as the VMA fever is over. Considering the fact that it’s now been a year since Frank’s last album, it seems like the right time to give fans some new music to cheer about. I feel like Frank is ready to start working on his new album. I’m sure with a couple of new songs coming out next month, everyone will know that new album is baking in the oven already.

Not only the audio but Frank Ocean also released a music video to accompany his new song. You can watch this video on his official website as of now. I don’t know when Frank plans to bring this video to VEVO or YouTube so that his international fans could also watch and appreciate it.

Listen to “Provider” by Frank Ocean – New Surprise Song